Missing for over a year, vultures back in Kagaznagar

S Raja Reddy

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The migratory vultures which disappeared from Palarapugutta in Penchakalpet range of Kagaznagar forest division around one-and-a-half years ago are returning from Maharashtra. The forest officials have recently spotted four pairs of birds of prey in Penchakalpet range and monitoring their movement.

Till 2014, Palarapugutta used to be home for around 32 vultures, both long-billed and American griffon species. But slowly their numbers decreased and around one-and-a-half years ago, the remaining vultures migrated to Gadchiroli forest of Maharashtra.

Confirming the reverse migration of these vultures from Maharashtra to Palarapugutta, Conservator of Forests Dr. G Ramalingam said that four pairs of birds are now nesting in Palarapugutta.

Meanwhile, the forest officials are also trying to create awareness among the veterinary doctors and residents of surrounding villages on the need to protect these vultures. The officials are advising them to avoid use of Diclofenac injections, while treating their animals, which are harmful to the vultures. The department is also planning to keep the visiting vultures away from their normal prey and provide food for two to three months.