STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Missing for over a year, vultures back in Kagaznagar

Confirming the reverse migration of these vultures from Maharashtra to Palarapugutta, Conservator of Forests Dr. G Ramalingam said that four pairs of birds are now nesting in Palarapugutta.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The migratory vultures which disappeared from Palarapugutta in Penchakalpet range of Kagaznagar forest division around one-and-a-half years ago are returning from Maharashtra. The forest officials have recently spotted four pairs of birds of prey in Penchakalpet range and monitoring their movement.

Till 2014, Palarapugutta used to be home for around 32 vultures, both long-billed and American griffon species. But slowly their numbers decreased and around one-and-a-half years ago, the remaining vultures migrated to Gadchiroli forest of Maharashtra.

Confirming the reverse migration of these vultures from Maharashtra to Palarapugutta, Conservator of Forests Dr. G Ramalingam said that four pairs of birds are now nesting in Palarapugutta. 

Meanwhile, the forest officials are also trying to create awareness among the veterinary doctors and residents of surrounding villages on the need to protect these vultures. The officials are advising them to avoid use of Diclofenac injections, while treating their animals, which are harmful to the vultures. The department is also planning to keep the visiting vultures away from their normal prey and provide food for two to three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagaznagar forest division Kagaznagar forest Penchakalpet range Gadchiroli forest Diclofenac injections
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp