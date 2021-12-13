STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Railways offers rakes to private players with liberty to decide their business models

After pushing for the concept of ‘private trains’ and later scrapping the idea, the Railways is now trying to test the waters within the tourism sector post the pandemic by involving private players.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train, Compartment

For representational images (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After pushing for the concept of ‘private trains’ and later scrapping the idea, the Railways is now trying to test the waters within the tourism sector post the pandemic by involving private players. Private tour operators are now being offered entire rakes (14-20 coaches) to ‘tap the tourist potential’ by taking their clientele on wheels while the trains are hauled by Railways’ engines. 

In this endeavour, the South Central Railway (SCR) is trying to rope in service providers involved in the tourism industry, while offering its 153 coaches which are ready, besides offering new coaches from production units through the NRC (Non-Railway Customer) plan. Labelled as ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’, the service providers are offered the flexibility to decide the business model including themes, routes, itinerary, tariff and other attributes. 

In a recent meeting, the nodal officer of SCR held discussions with TTDC (Telangana Tourism Development Corporation), APTDC (AP Tourism Development Corporation), TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam), IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and some private players from the tourism sector. 

Speaking to Express, Dr. R Sudarshan, chief commercial manager (passenger services), SCR and nodal officer for Bharat Gaurav trains said apart from IRCTC, there was now scope for private tour operators to tap this tourist potential. “These trains will be theme-based tourist circuit trains. Any tour operator can log in and register online. Whenever we are asked for a rake, we will make it available within 10 days,” he explained.

Third-party advertisement rights shall be permitted both inside and outside the train. Coaches which are 20-25 years old, are offered at low prices, while coaches between 15-20 years old cost almost double.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways South Central Railway Bharat Gaurav Trains South
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp