Railways offers rakes to private players with liberty to decide their business models

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After pushing for the concept of ‘private trains’ and later scrapping the idea, the Railways is now trying to test the waters within the tourism sector post the pandemic by involving private players. Private tour operators are now being offered entire rakes (14-20 coaches) to ‘tap the tourist potential’ by taking their clientele on wheels while the trains are hauled by Railways’ engines.

In this endeavour, the South Central Railway (SCR) is trying to rope in service providers involved in the tourism industry, while offering its 153 coaches which are ready, besides offering new coaches from production units through the NRC (Non-Railway Customer) plan. Labelled as ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’, the service providers are offered the flexibility to decide the business model including themes, routes, itinerary, tariff and other attributes.

In a recent meeting, the nodal officer of SCR held discussions with TTDC (Telangana Tourism Development Corporation), APTDC (AP Tourism Development Corporation), TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam), IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and some private players from the tourism sector.

Speaking to Express, Dr. R Sudarshan, chief commercial manager (passenger services), SCR and nodal officer for Bharat Gaurav trains said apart from IRCTC, there was now scope for private tour operators to tap this tourist potential. “These trains will be theme-based tourist circuit trains. Any tour operator can log in and register online. Whenever we are asked for a rake, we will make it available within 10 days,” he explained.

Third-party advertisement rights shall be permitted both inside and outside the train. Coaches which are 20-25 years old, are offered at low prices, while coaches between 15-20 years old cost almost double.