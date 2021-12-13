Telangana opposition leaders slam TRS netas for poll code violations 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/KHAMMAM: Two days after polling for the six vacant MLC seats in five Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LAC) concluded, two prominent Opposition leaders have come forward levelling serious allegations against TRS leaders claiming that they violated the Model Code of Conduct.

In Karimnagar, former TRS mayor and independent candidate S Ravinder Singh alleged that BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and followers violated poll code and raised slogans at a polling station in Karimnagar. The TRS rebel candidate further stated that though many police officials were present there, all of them turned a blind eye to the violation. Ravinder Singh further said that he would approach the Election Commission (EC) and file a complaint over the violations.

Congress candidate seeks suspension of counting

In the meantime, Congress candidate Royala Nageswara Rao, on Sunday, approached the EC requesting it not to take up the counting of votes for the recently concluded MLC elections, alleging “brazen violation” of the MCC. It may be mentioned here that the counting of votes is slated to be held on December 14. Requesting the authorities to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices during the polling process, Nageswara Rao recalled that the pink party leaders had shifted their voters to Hyderabad and from there to places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Goa to avoid cross-voting.

He further alleged that the TRS leaders, led by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, recently held a secret meeting with MLC voters in Khammam, during which the netas offered people’s representatives money to cast their vote for the ruling party candidate.

Nageswara Rao also alleged that Minister Ajay Kumar, MLA Kandala Upender Reddy, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj entered the polling booth at Khammam RDO office and influenced voters for a good five hours. He went one step further and pointed out that the police officials worked at the behest of pink party leaders. He has reportedly submitted some evidence to the Election Commission.