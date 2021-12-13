TRS in a spot as Telangana Waqf Board tenure to end soon

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Waqf Board’s existing panel’s term coming to an end in February 2022, the debate goes on as to who from the ruling TRS would lead the next panel.

Even though the election process to choose the next panel is yet to start, the fact that there are only a few options at the TRS’ disposal may cast a shadow on the party’s control over the Board, even as its ally AIMIM silently watches over the developments.

Mohammed Saleem will complete five years as the Board’s chairman in February, and since he wasn’t nominated for a seat at the Legislative Council this time, it is unlikely that he would get another term at the Board. TRS’ other options include Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir and MLC Farooq Hussain. Though there is speculation that the State government would not decide on the matter immediately and would appoint a ‘special officer’ for another six months, in case of initiation of election process, the party has to choose one of the available options.

Positions of public representatives remain vacant

According to experts, even the existing Board has technical discrepancies as one MLA’s vacant position hasn’t been filled after the Assembly elections in 2018, as these representatives’ tenure is linked to the tenure of their House.

Even the MP’s position was vacant before Asaduddin Owaisi was re-elected as MP, but not renominated as the Board’s member. In the case of Saleem, he is continuing as the chairman after the High Court ruled in his favour in 2019, despite him completing his term as an MLC.

“He continued, as there was a lacunae in the Waqf Act and the court ruled in his favour,” said an expert, on condition of anonymity.

As per the norms, one MLA and one MLC each have to be elected to the Waqf Board. One member each from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha should also be elected.

In February 2017, of the five who were reelected among the 11 board members, only Mohammed Saleem was the public representative from TRS. Others were MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Mohammad Moazam Khan.