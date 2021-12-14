STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 Telangana jail staffers help realtor, suspended

A complaint was lodged with the DG that the jail staff and officials were providing facilities to a remand prisoner in the district jail on the outskirts of Kandi village in Sangareddy mandal.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Director-General Prisons Department Jitender on Monday suspended four prison staff for allegedly helping and providing luxuries to a real estate businessman who was lodged in the district jail in Sangareddy district headquarters. 

A complaint was lodged with the DG that the jail staff and officials were providing facilities to a remand prisoner in the district jail on the outskirts of Kandi village in Sangareddy mandal. Hyderabad Range Jails DIG Murali Babu was directed to conduct an inquiry into the complaint and an inquiry was conducted by officials on the matter on November 16. 

It became clear that the real estate businessmen was being provided luxuries. After examining the report, the Director-General of Prisons on Monday issued orders suspending jail staff Anand Rao, Rama Krishnareddy, Deputy Jailer Raj Kumar and Warden Jairam. 

