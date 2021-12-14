STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti Corruption Bureau arrests ex-DSP on bribery charges in Hyderabad

G Jagan had worked as SHO in Hyderabad city police area, before being promoted as a DSP.

Published: 14th December 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Police arrested the trio on Saturday and produced them in the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested G Jagan, former DSP of Enforcement Wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and his private security guard Ramu, on charges of accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from a builder in the city. The bribe amount was paid in the month of June 2021. 

Jagan was moved out of HMDA in August 2021 and attached to DGP office since then. Jagan had worked as SHO in Hyderabad city police area, before being promoted as a DSP.

After paying the bribe to Jagan through Ramu, the builder approached ACB, alleging that the officer has demanded Rs 4 lakh as bribe for giving nod to a project and he had paid Rs 2 lakh and Ramu had received the amount on Jagan's behalf. Following the complaint, an inquiry was initiated. Based on the inquiry and the technical evidence found, a case has been registered recently against Jagan and his security guard Ramu.

Further, in continuation with the probe, searches were conducted at their residences and the residences of their relatives in different parts of the city. Incriminating material including cash and documents, were also seized during the searches, which continued till late Tuesday night.

