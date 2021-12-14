Cyient recognised as an expansive,established player in ER&D, IoT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, announced that it has been recognised as an ‘Expansive- Established player’ in the overall Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) and Internet of Things (IoT) services in 2021 Zinnov Zones ratings. The ratings evaluate the global service provider community for their engineering and IoT capabilities for both services as well as specific use cases.

The ratings also recognised Cyient’s specialisation across its verticals and service lines. Cyient has been ranked in the leadership zone across aerospace, telecommunication, semiconductors, industrial and medical devices verticals. The company caters to engineering services requirements of enterprises with capabilities across the IoT value chain, including semiconductor design to tapeout, embedded & digital engineering, network engineering, geospatial solutions and manufacturing.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director & COO, Cyient, said, “While the Covid- 19 pandemic has had a pronounced impact on enterprise ER&D spending, our growth pillars are delivering impactful solutions.” “This recognition reinforces our commitment to investing in and building futureready capabilities with a strategy that focuses on our growth pillars,” he added.

Driving digital transformation

Cyient also launched the INTELLICYIENT suite of Industry 4.0 solutions that will help drive digital industrial transformation for asset-heavy enterprises and consulting practice to co-design bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises