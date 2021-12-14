Telangana Industrial Infra Corp directs polluting steel firms to shift in three months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notices have been issued to about 35 steel industries, which are located in the city, directing them to shift their premises outside the ORR limits by end of March 2022. According to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), a detailed project report (DPR) on the relocation of industries should be submitted by January 10 and the work has to be completed within three months. If the industries fail to comply with these orders, they will be closed and the land allotments will be cancelled, the officials said.

TSIIC Chairman G Balamallu chaired a high-level meeting with local representatives and polluting steel industry owners on the relocation of Katedan polluting steel industries outside the ORR limits. During the meeting, the decision was taken to shift the 35 polluting steel industries in Katedan and Jeedimetla, which had been issued shifting notices in 2008, to a specially set up Steel Industrial Park on 150 acres in Rakamcherla in Vikarabad district. Balamallu clarified that it’s the last chance for concerned steel industry owners for relocating polluting industries as prescribed by the State government.

He warned that the violating steel industries would be shut down and their land allotments will be cancelled if the process of relocation of industries was not undertaken by the deadline day. He directed the owners to take advantage of this opportunity and move the steel industries to Rakamcherla without fail.