Telangana MLC elections: TRS wins all six seats in five Local Authorities' Segments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected the ruling TRS bagged all the six MLC seats in five Local Authorities' Segments in Telangana today.

The TRS candidates won in the first round of votes itself. The TRS candidates got more than 50 per cent votes out of the total votes polled for winning the seat. All other candidates are eliminated automatically. The officials are expected to declare the elections officially in a short while.

Of the 12 MLC seats for which elections are conducted, the ruling TRS won six seats unopposed. The irony is that the voters, elected representatives of local bodies like MPTCs and ZPTCs, are unable to caste their votes properly. As a result over 50 votes in each segment became invalid. Most of the invalid votes belong to the TRS.

TRS CANDIDATES ELECTED TODAY