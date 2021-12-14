STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana MLC elections: TRS wins all six seats in five Local Authorities' Segments

The cross-voting of votes from the ruling TRS to Opposition candidates did not take place as expected. The results are expected to be out by the afternoon.

Published: 14th December 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:22 AM

L Ramana

TRS leader L Ramana (File Photo | Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected the ruling TRS bagged all the six MLC seats in five Local Authorities' Segments in Telangana today. 

The TRS candidates won in the first round of votes itself. The TRS candidates got more than 50 per cent votes out of the total votes polled for winning the seat. All other candidates are eliminated automatically. The officials are expected to declare the elections officially in a short while.

Of the 12 MLC seats for which elections are conducted, the ruling TRS won six seats unopposed. The irony is that the voters, elected representatives of local bodies like MPTCs and ZPTCs, are unable to caste their votes properly. As a result over 50 votes in each segment became invalid. Most of the invalid votes belong to the TRS.

TRS CANDIDATES ELECTED TODAY

  • Adilabad - Dande Vithal

  • Karimnagar - L Ramana

  • Karimnagar - T Bhanuprasad 

  • Nalgonda - MC Kotireddy

  • Medak - V Yadava Reddy

  • Khammam - Tata Madhusudan

