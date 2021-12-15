16 children rescued from Nacharam printing unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rachakonda commissionerate rescued 16 children belonging to West Bengal who were employed by Hi-tech Printers Private Limited at Nacharam, on Tuesday.

Three persons, including the owner of the printing press Sunkari Sudhakar, were arrested. Another owner of the firm Sunkari Purnachander Rao is on the run. The children are all aged between 13 to 16 years.

Contractors Mohd Hasibul Islam and Jalaluddin brought the children from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The children were forced to work 12 hours a day and paid up to Rs 7,000 per month.