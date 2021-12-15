STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Power tariff hike inevitable, hint Telangana Ministers

The increased cost of coal means an additional burden of Rs 725 crore on Discoms every year, the Ministers said.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who reviewed the financial position of the Discoms, dropped enough hints on Tuesday that a power tariff hike was inevitable. 

They reinforced the hints by saying that the hike of the green energy cess from Rs 50 per tonne of coal to Rs 400 per tonne has imposed an additional burden of Rs 7,200 crore on the State government in the last seven years.

The increased cost means an additional burden of Rs 725 crore on Discoms every year, the Ministers said. They made it clear that the Discoms were facing losses and the State government was paying Rs 18,167 as subsidy every year for each agriculture connection. The coal transport charges have increased by 40 per cent. Moreover, due to the impact of the Covid-19, the officials could not collect Rs 4,374 crore revenue, the Ministers said.

The observations of the Ministers over the last two days does indicate a power tariff hike.  Incidentally, the Discoms are yet to file the tariff proposals with TSERC, despite the deadline passing by.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission Telangana government Telangana power tariff hike Telangana Discoms Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp