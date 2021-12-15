STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YS Sharmila to meet kin of ryots who died by suicide

To accomplish this, she will embark on a ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ from December 19.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:14 AM

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by reports which stated of an increase in the number of suicides amongst farmers, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila will meet families of the deceased farmers on a priority. To accomplish this, she will embark on a ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ from December 19.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRTP office on Tuesday, she urged the State government to offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation to farmers’ families. “I could not believe it when my team came up with a list of 34 farmers who died within 37 days. I felt nauseous and sick in my head. It is my duty to meet their families,” she said.

