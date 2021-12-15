YS Sharmila to meet kin of ryots who died by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by reports which stated of an increase in the number of suicides amongst farmers, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila will meet families of the deceased farmers on a priority. To accomplish this, she will embark on a ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ from December 19.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRTP office on Tuesday, she urged the State government to offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation to farmers’ families. “I could not believe it when my team came up with a list of 34 farmers who died within 37 days. I felt nauseous and sick in my head. It is my duty to meet their families,” she said.