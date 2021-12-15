Three cases of Omicron detected at Hyderabad airport, one patient not traced yet

By Express News Service

Three cases of Omicron have been detected at the RGIA airport in Hyderabad. All three are international passengers who tested positive for Covid and eventually for the Omicron variant.

In a matter of concern two of the three cases of Omicron were from passengers coming in from countries not categorized as at risk.

Patient number 1, a 24 year old female from Kenya was randomly tested at the airport and found positive eventually for Omicron. She has been shifted to TIMS and two close contacts in her father and uncle have been isolated at their home in Tolichowli.

Patient 2, a 23 year old Somalian national was also tested at random and found positive for Covid-19 Omicron variant. The patient has not yet been traced.

The third case is of a 7 year old child who upon landing at RGIA gave samples for Covid-19 RTPCR test and flew to West Bengal via domestic flight before the results could come. The child eventually tested positive and for Omicron details of which have been forwarded to GOI and Government of west Bengal.

"The variant is seen to have a doubling time of 2.5 days and in some European countries even 1.5 days so we urge all to wear masks and avoid mass gatherings," said Dr GS Rao, Director of Health.

There is no local case of Omicron he confirmed and called the two cases in Telangana as "imported cases"

