Four more people test positive for Omicron in Telangana; three of them not from 'at-risk' country

The three from non-risk country are from Kenya, where the vaccine levels are extremely low due to what WHO calls as vaccine inequity.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded four new cases of the highly transmisble Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday. With this the state's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has detected a total of seven Omicron Covid positive cases in last two days.

​Of this, six are currently in Telangana while one patient who was Omicron positive flew to West Bengal in connecting flight. 

These four new cases of Omicron are a major cause of concern as three of them are from countries not categorised as "at-risk". One of the four is from an "at risk" nation. 

The three from non-risk country are from Kenya, where the vaccine levels are extremely low due to what WHO calls as vaccine inequity.

It remains unclear whether these four new patients have been identified or not and isolated as Health Director Dr G Srinivas Rao stated that details would be furnished on Friday. 

It maybe noted that these 7 Omicron cases have been detected from 21 Covid-19 positive cases which was identified after screening 6764 passengers at airport. On Thursday as well 120 were screened with none being positive.

Apart from this, the state saw an overall 190 cases of Covid-19 of 40,103 tests conducted. Another 195 previously infected individuals reported recovery and active cases are at 3805.

The state also saw two deaths taking tally to 4012.

