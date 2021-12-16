STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR’s district tours to start from December 19

will inaugurate the district Collectorate and TRS party office building. He will also lay the foundation stone for the medical college in Wanaparthy on Dec 19.

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake district tours starting with Wanaparthy on December 19. On the following day, Rao will visit in Jangaon district. The TRS extended executive committee meeting will be held at Telangana Bhavan on December 17, which will be chaired by Rao. TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, DCMS (District Cooperative Marketing Societies) presidents and others will take part in the meeting. 

On December 18, the CM will hold a meeting with Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad and four other mandals. The scheme will be grounded in these places before March 2022. In the same meeting, Rao will review the progress of paddy purchases.

Wanaparthy visit

On Sunday, Rao will visit Wanaparthy. He will inaugurate the district Collectorate and TRS party office building. He will also lay the foundation stone for the medical college. On December, 20, the CM will tour Jangaon and inaugurate the District Collectorate complex and participate in various developmental programmes.

Rao will soon visit Atchampet Assembly segment to inaugurate a 100-bed hospital there. He will lay a foundation stone for the Umamaheswara Lift Irrigation Scheme in Atchampet. segment. The CM will inaugurate district Collectorates in Nizamabad, Jagitial, Yadadri-Bhongiri and Vikarabad. 

