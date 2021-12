By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unidentified persons robbed the Laxminagaram branch of State Bank of India in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday early morning.

Bhadrachalam ASP Akshansh Yadav said four members of a gang entered the bank by breaking open the back door, opened lockers with gas cutters and stole Rs 19.35 lakh. The ASP said the gang also cut the connections to the alarm and CCTV cameras at the bank while entering the bank.