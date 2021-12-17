Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: to have five shows in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Thursday, accorded permission to run five shows of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', which is releasing on Friday.

Reportedly, Dil Raju, who is releasing the film in Telangana, requested the government to screen five shows daily. In response, the Home Ministry, which issued orders to this effect, stated that the theatres were allowed to run five shows (four regular shows and one special) a day from December 17 across the State.

The screening of five shows is permitted on usual terms and conditions of payment of entertainment tax to the government for 14 days only. This is to avoid the heavy rush, black marketing of tickets and law and order issues.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa: The Rise' brings together the successful combination of Sukumar and Allu Arjun for the third time.