Karimnagar civic body razes structure rented to kin of TRS rebel  

By Express News Service

Amidst police security, the town planning

section of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

on Dec 16 demolished a commercial structure

belonging to the sibling of former Mayor

S Ravinder Singh alleging it was illegal.

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that it was ‘illegal’, Town Planning authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) on Thursday demolished a commercial structure rented out to Balbeer Singh, brother of former Mayor Ravinder Singh.

Ravinder Singh had recently resigned from the TRS, after differences cropped up between him, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and current Mayor Y Sunil Rao. He then contested as independent candidate in the recent elections to the Legislative Council. About 20 years ago, Balbeer Singh’s shop was acquired and demolished as part of road widening. The MCK then allotted the commercial structure that was demolished on Thursday on a rental basis. Since then, he has been occupying the space and has been paying the monthly rent on time, Balbeer Singh said.

He said that the structure was demolished without any notice being served. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area when Jasbeer Singh, Balbeer Singhs’ son, attempted to slit his wrists with a knife to stop the demolition.

However, he was stopped in time and the structure was razed. Balbeer Singh said that the demolition was nothing but political vendetta, as the TRS was unable to face his brother Ravinder Singh politically.

Incidentally, ahead of Legislative Council elections, Mayor Sunil Rao had accused his predecessor Ravinder Singh of having illegally occupied the commercial structure and not rent.

Refuting this allegation, the former Mayor said that he was in possession of evidence to show that there was no irregularity.