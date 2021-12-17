Genpact to set up facility in Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a major thrust to the IT sector in Tier II cities, Genpact has announced that it would be setting up its facility in Warangal. The announcement was made by the leadership team of Genpact after a meeting with IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

During the meeting with Genpact team, the IT Minister highlighted the advantages of setting up a facility in Warangal. He explained how the State government plans to develop urban infra in Warangal. The city also has very good connectivity with Hyderabad, he said.

“My compliments to CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in Tier-2 towns,” he said.

Tyagarajan said that since Warangal was only one and a half hours from their Pocharam facility, it was convenient for them. He pointed out that the city has a very strong academic ecosystem with NIT-Warangal and plenty of Tier-II engineering colleges that can provide quality talent for its tech centre.