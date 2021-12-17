STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State government issues orders to set up Telangana Green Fund

The order stated that the funds will be used for the establishment of nurseries, raising of plantations, watering, and awareness programmes, among other things. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the issuance of GO 139, the State government sets to establish the Telangana Haritha Nidhi or the Telangana Green Fund, which seeks to collect contributions from public representatives, government employees and other sections of society for the improvement of the state’s forest cover. 

According to the order, a state-level committee of Telangana Haritha Nidhi must be formed with the Minister of Forest, Environment, Science and Technology as the chairperson and the Special Chief Secretary of Forest Department as the vice-chairperson. The convenor would be the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. 

The order stated that the funds will be used for the establishment of nurseries, raising of plantations, watering, and awareness programmes, among other things. 

The convenor of the committee of Haritha Nidhi has also been tasked to obtain project proposals from the government department and place them across the state-level committee on the plantation plans by August each year. The committee will meet every quarter and prepare an annual report each year.

