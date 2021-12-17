STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Growing ganja? Then forget Telangana government's welfare scheme benefits

Reportedly, the officials would also register criminal cases against such persons.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to uproot ganja menace from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the district administration has decided to stop providing the benefits of Rythu Bandhu and other welfare schemes to those held and/or booked for the cultivation of ganja. Reportedly, the officials would also register criminal cases against such persons.

According to sources, District Collector D Anudeep has already instructed revenue and police officials to take all necessary steps to eradicate ganja menace from the district. They have also been told to constantly monitor the situation in all rural areas and to crack the whip on those involved in the cultivation and smuggling of ganja. The officials have also been told to keep an eye out for those misusing forest lands to grow weed.

Pointing out that the State government was going all out to nip ganja menace in the bud, the District Collector mentioned that scores of youngsters lost their lives due to the consumption of ganja. He also mentioned that the district administration was organising awareness campaigns to help people give up the use of ganja.

Since Kothagudem district is infamous for its ganja connections, police have constantly been carrying out search operations and crackdowns to bring down the use of weed. Despite various measures taken by the authorities concerned, the smuggling of ganja is reportedly rampant in the district.

08744-241950 or 9392919743 (whatsapp)

Those who get any information regarding the transportation or sale of ganja can contact the aforementioned numbers to tip the officials off

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja cultivation Bhadradri Kothagudem district ganja production Telangana government welfare scheme benefits
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp