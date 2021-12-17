Growing ganja? Then forget Telangana government's welfare scheme benefits

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to uproot ganja menace from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the district administration has decided to stop providing the benefits of Rythu Bandhu and other welfare schemes to those held and/or booked for the cultivation of ganja. Reportedly, the officials would also register criminal cases against such persons.

According to sources, District Collector D Anudeep has already instructed revenue and police officials to take all necessary steps to eradicate ganja menace from the district. They have also been told to constantly monitor the situation in all rural areas and to crack the whip on those involved in the cultivation and smuggling of ganja. The officials have also been told to keep an eye out for those misusing forest lands to grow weed.

Pointing out that the State government was going all out to nip ganja menace in the bud, the District Collector mentioned that scores of youngsters lost their lives due to the consumption of ganja. He also mentioned that the district administration was organising awareness campaigns to help people give up the use of ganja.

Since Kothagudem district is infamous for its ganja connections, police have constantly been carrying out search operations and crackdowns to bring down the use of weed. Despite various measures taken by the authorities concerned, the smuggling of ganja is reportedly rampant in the district.

08744-241950 or 9392919743 (whatsapp)

Those who get any information regarding the transportation or sale of ganja can contact the aforementioned numbers to tip the officials off