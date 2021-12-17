If party asks, will take on KCR: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though he would prefer to contest from Huzurabad in the next Assembly elections, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that would not hesitate to take on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if his party asks to do so.

Interacting with the media during a ‘Meet The Press’ programme hosted by Telangana Journalists Union in Hyderabad on Thursday, he recalled how he, along with other leaders of TRS, were stopped from entering Pragathi Bhavan when he was the minister and described it as an insult to his self-respect.

The BJP leader also recalled that how all decisions were taken even before the Cabinet meetings were held. “Even the review meetings on Dharani portal and land records updation were conducted at Pragathi Bhavan and that too in the absence of minister concerned,” he said.

Claiming that he was the first to question why Rythu Bandhu was being given to those owning hundreds of acres, he said: “It was the hard-earned money of the people which was being given away to the undeserving, while tenant farmers and farm labourers were being neglected.”

He also alleged that the Chief Minister introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme only to lure 46,000 Dalit voters and demanded that the scheme be implemented across the State.

While clarifying that there was no possibility of saffron party entering an alliance with the TRS in the next elections, he exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power on its own. He also clarified that there are no differences between him and the BJP’s State leadership.