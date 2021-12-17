STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

If party asks, will take on KCR: Eatala Rajender

While ruling out any alliance with the TRS, Eatala Rajender exudes confidence that the BJP will come to power on its own.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though he would prefer to contest from Huzurabad in the next Assembly elections, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that would not hesitate to take on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if his party asks to do so.

Interacting with the media during a ‘Meet The Press’ programme hosted by Telangana Journalists Union in Hyderabad on Thursday, he recalled how he, along with other leaders of TRS, were stopped from entering Pragathi Bhavan when he was the minister and described it as an insult to his self-respect.

The BJP leader also recalled that how all decisions were taken even before the Cabinet meetings were held. “Even the review meetings on Dharani portal and land records updation were conducted at Pragathi Bhavan and that too in the absence of minister concerned,” he said.

Claiming that he was the first to question why Rythu Bandhu was being given to those owning hundreds of acres, he said: “It was the hard-earned money of the people which was being given away to the undeserving, while tenant farmers and farm labourers were being neglected.”

He also alleged that the Chief Minister introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme only to lure 46,000 Dalit voters and demanded that the scheme be implemented across the State.

While clarifying that there was no possibility of saffron party entering an alliance with the TRS in the next elections, he exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power on its own. He also clarified that there are no differences between him and the BJP’s State leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana government TRS Rythu Bandhu Dalit Bandhu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp