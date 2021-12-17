STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagga cosies up to KTR for Sangareddy growth

Jayaprakash Reddy, who is critical of the ruling party whenever possible, was quite ebullient on Dec 16 during KT Rama Rao’s visit to Sangareddy and welcomed the Minister with warmth.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao with Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of an integrated market in the town, Dec 16, 2021

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Political circles were abuzz on Thursday after reports came in that MLA Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy, who has on many occasions stayed away from ministerial visits in his constituency, was present when Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was in the segment on an official visit.

This was in stark contrast to the times he skipped participating in various functions that were attended by Minister T Harish Rao in Sangareddy, barring one or two.

Jayaprakash Reddy, who is critical of the ruling party whenever possible, was quite ebullient on Thursday during Rama Rao’s visit, and welcomed the Minister with warmth. Both greeted each other warmly. The MLA told the Minister that 10 ponds in the constituency, along with the Mini Tank Bund Necklace Road in Sangareddy and various there development projects in the pipeline would require about Rs 996 crore. He requested Rama Rao to sanction the funds as early as possible.

The MLA also said that he did not intend to bother the Minister by making undue requests. He then gave a friendly warning to Rama Rao, saying “Don’t think that I would stop criticising you after making requests for funds.” He also sought extension of the Metro train services from Miyapur to Sangareddy. Rama Rao said that it was not possible to give all the funds at once.

