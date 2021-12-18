STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3 end lives after failing in Telangana Intermediate exam

As the reports of the students' deaths trickled in, indignant student organisations staged protests in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, demanding that all students be declared as passed.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has begun taking its toll once again, albeit in a different way. Three Intermediate second-year students who failed to ace the first year examination, ended their lives, depressed over the bleak future that lay ahead of them. 

As the reports of the students' deaths trickled in, indignant student organisations staged protests in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, demanding that the government scrap the first-year examination results and declare that all students as passed.

In Nalgonda, upset over failing in the examination whose results were announced on Thursday, a teenager ended her life by throwing herself in front of a running train. The victim was identified as V Jahnavi, 17. Her body was found on Friday morning on the railway tracks near Nalgonda railway station, located around one kilometer from their home.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Intermediate results Suicide
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp