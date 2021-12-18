3 end lives after failing in Telangana Intermediate exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has begun taking its toll once again, albeit in a different way. Three Intermediate second-year students who failed to ace the first year examination, ended their lives, depressed over the bleak future that lay ahead of them.

As the reports of the students' deaths trickled in, indignant student organisations staged protests in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, demanding that the government scrap the first-year examination results and declare that all students as passed.

In Nalgonda, upset over failing in the examination whose results were announced on Thursday, a teenager ended her life by throwing herself in front of a running train. The victim was identified as V Jahnavi, 17. Her body was found on Friday morning on the railway tracks near Nalgonda railway station, located around one kilometer from their home.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)