Boat services to Papi Hills from Dec 18

The boating services were stopped after the accident which took place at Kacchalur village in September 2019, where 47 persons had died.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:38 AM

Papikondalu boat operations. Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The wait is over for tourists, who have been looking forward to visit Papi Hills, as officials are planning to resume boat services from Pocharam village from Saturday onwards. The Irrigation Department gave permission for the operation of 12 boats, but only eight boats are ready as of now.

The boating services were stopped after the accident which took place at Kacchalur village in September 2019, where 47 persons had died. Tourists have expressed happiness over the resumption of boating services and are planning to visit Papi Hills soon. The boat owners association has fixed the ticket charges and it is Rs 930 for adults and Rs 730 for children. Booking centres have been established for the convenience of tourists.

