Cyber warrior centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for cybersecurity at Skyview, set up by Cotelligent, a cybersecurity products and services provider. The centre will play a key role in assisting businesses in managing cyber threats, compliance requirements, as well as serving as a focus for global cybersecurity innovation.

In a statement, Cotelligent said that it intends to expand its workforce by over 1,000 personnel over the next five years. It will also work with the Telangana government through TASK to train and develop over 2,000 cyber warriors through the CoE in Hyderabad, thereby cementing cybersecurity as vital technical expertise coming out of Telangana.

The CoE is spread over about 20,000 sq. ft with a capacity to house over 500 employees and staff. The office space incorporates multiple collaboration and brainstorming spaces located throughout the premises with an innovator-themed layout.