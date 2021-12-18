STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hanamkonda colony on the edge as UK-returnee tests Omicron positive 

District Health Medical Officer K Lalitha Devi said that the reports confirmed that the patient was Omicron positive and soon, the word spread. 

Published: 18th December 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Covid sample, Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A tense atmosphere prevails in Prashanth Nagar area of Subedari in Hanamkonda after news spread on Friday that a UK-returned woman had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The woman, her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter reached Hanamkonda on December 2 and her samples had been collected and sent to the lab for genome sequencing after RT PCR tests confirmed that she was Covid-19 positive. 

District Health Medical Officer K Lalitha Devi said that the reports confirmed that the patient was Omicron positive and soon, the word spread. On Friday, Prashanth Nagar appeared deserted, with most of its residents afraid to step out of their homes.  Residents are afraid that the woman may have spread the infection to her immediate family members who reached the airport to receive her. 

DMHO Lalitha Devi said that on December 2, the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 and after a fortnight, had tested negative. However, the samples sent to the lab in NIMS Hospital, confirmed that she had been infected with Omicron while her husband tested negative. Upon receiving the test results, the medical and health staff rushed to Prashanth Nagar area and shifted the woman to TMIS in Hyderabad.  

Samples of all the 26 persons who had come in contact with her over the fortnight were collected and sent to lab for test. “Based on the reports, a decision (will be taken) on the implementation of containment zone,” said the DMHO.  She said that the woman who tested positive is staying with her family members in an apartment in Prashanth Nagar. “Samples were taken of the residents of the entire apartment building who came in contact with her, as well as her family members and sent for test,” Lalitha Devi said.  

Health officials are conducting a household survey in the area. Meanwhile, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities have been sanitising the colony by spraying sodium hypochlorite.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanamkonda Telangana Omciron cases Hanamkonda Omicron case Omicron panic Telangana Covid cases
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp