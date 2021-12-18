Intermediate students in Telangana stage protests, demand 'all pass'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jahnavi, one of the three students to end their lives after failing to clear the first year Intermediate exam, was the only daughter of Harikumar, an employee of Nalgonda municipality, and Adilaxmi. She failed in Maths I paper by a narrow margin.

While she was in Inter II year, her younger brother is in Inter I year. In Challagarige village under Chityal mandal of Jayashankar-Bupalpally district, K Varun (19) ended his life by hanging from the roof of a room in his house. He was depressed over not being able to clear the first year examination.

According to police, Varun, who was studying at the Government Junior College in Hanamkonda, returned to his native village of Challagarige after the results were declared. He failed in all subjects.

His parents who are daily wager labourers working in Hyderabad rushed home after learning about the shocking news. Chityal Sub-Inspector G Krishna Prasad said that the body was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chityal.

A case would be registered after receiving complaint from Varun’s father K Babu, he added. In the third incident, N Dhanush, who is studying in a private college in Arsapalli in Nizambad ended his life by hanging from the roof of his room last night.

His parents have not yet lodged any complaint with the police. As the news of students’ death spread, student organisations staged rasta rokos and dharnas in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar. The PDSU, SFI and NSUI students demanded the cancellation of the examinations as the students could not understand lessons in online mode.

In Hyderabad, the student organisations raised slogans against the TS Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) at the board's office. Sensing that the situation might go out of control, a large contingent of police forces were deployed at the board's office.

Later, some students were arrested as showed no intention to end their protests. The National Students Union of India (NSUI) demanded the TSBIE declare that all students passed with 60 per cent marks. Telangana NSUI president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao pointed out that conducting exams without classes was not correct. Online classes were not effective for students, he said.