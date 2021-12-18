STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Safety first is Telangana motto: Chief Secretary to World Bank team

The World Bank team explained about the key themes like road engineering, vehicle safety and driver training, enforcement and post-crash care as part of the implementation of the programme. 

Published: 18th December 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

road safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that several measures have been taken by the State government to prevent accidents and minimise fatalities due to road mishaps. Addressing the wrap-up meeting with a team of World Bank officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that Transport and Police Departments were jointly conducting Road Safety Weeks to create awareness among drivers on overspeeding. 

He said that focus was laid on road discipline among drivers and pedestrians. He said that the Government has developed certain apps and installed CC cameras to monitor the implementation of road safety measures. The Chief Secretary said that the government was according priority to provide timely medical care to accident victims. 

“Roads, Transport, Police and Health Departments are working in tandem to implement road safety measures and minimise fatalities in road accidents,” the Chief Secretary said, adding that it was a great opportunity to work with the World Bank team to improve road standards and minimise accidents. The World Bank team explained about the key themes like road engineering, vehicle safety and driver training, enforcement and post-crash care as part of the implementation of the programme. 

The World Bank has allocated Rs 6,725 crore to 14 States in the country on the basis of fatalities, registered vehicles and length of road network. As part of this programme, World Bank allocated Rs 320 crore funds to Telangana. Arnab Bandyopadhyay, World Bank lead (transport) and Venkat Rao, senior social specialist were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road safety Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar World Bank Telangana government
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp