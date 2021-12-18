Safety first is Telangana motto: Chief Secretary to World Bank team

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that several measures have been taken by the State government to prevent accidents and minimise fatalities due to road mishaps. Addressing the wrap-up meeting with a team of World Bank officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that Transport and Police Departments were jointly conducting Road Safety Weeks to create awareness among drivers on overspeeding.

He said that focus was laid on road discipline among drivers and pedestrians. He said that the Government has developed certain apps and installed CC cameras to monitor the implementation of road safety measures. The Chief Secretary said that the government was according priority to provide timely medical care to accident victims.

“Roads, Transport, Police and Health Departments are working in tandem to implement road safety measures and minimise fatalities in road accidents,” the Chief Secretary said, adding that it was a great opportunity to work with the World Bank team to improve road standards and minimise accidents. The World Bank team explained about the key themes like road engineering, vehicle safety and driver training, enforcement and post-crash care as part of the implementation of the programme.

The World Bank has allocated Rs 6,725 crore to 14 States in the country on the basis of fatalities, registered vehicles and length of road network. As part of this programme, World Bank allocated Rs 320 crore funds to Telangana. Arnab Bandyopadhyay, World Bank lead (transport) and Venkat Rao, senior social specialist were also present.