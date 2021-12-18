STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six persons killed, six others injured in a road accident in Telangana

The car in which pilgrims were returning after a Dargah visit crashed into the rear of a stationary lorry killing six persons.

Published: 18th December 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Six persons, including two women and two children, were killed and six others were injured in a major road accident near Jagannathpally gate under Pedda Kodapagal police station limits on National Highway-161 in Kamareddy district on Saturday afternoon.   

As many as 12 persons belonging to Chandrayangutta and Chadarghat localities of Hyderabad had been on a visit to a Dargah in Maharashtra. They were returning to Hyderabad when their car crashed into the rear of a stationary truck on the highway.

All those who were injured have been shifted to the Government Hospital, Banswada. The condition of those injured in the accident was very critical. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road mishap Pedda Kodapagal police station limits Kamareddy district Dargah Hyderabad
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp