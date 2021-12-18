Six persons killed, six others injured in a road accident in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Six persons, including two women and two children, were killed and six others were injured in a major road accident near Jagannathpally gate under Pedda Kodapagal police station limits on National Highway-161 in Kamareddy district on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 12 persons belonging to Chandrayangutta and Chadarghat localities of Hyderabad had been on a visit to a Dargah in Maharashtra. They were returning to Hyderabad when their car crashed into the rear of a stationary truck on the highway.

All those who were injured have been shifted to the Government Hospital, Banswada. The condition of those injured in the accident was very critical.