Telangana government fills four nominated posts

Those, who aspired for MLC seats and failed to get a chance were given nominated posts. The government is expected to announce more nominated posts in the coming days.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday filled four nominated posts, including appointing Juluri Gouri Shankar as Telugu Sahitya Academy chairperson. Former MLC Akula Lalithawas appointed chairperson for State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Limited, Gajjela Nagesh for Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav for State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited and Patimidi Jaganmohan Rao for State Technology Service Limited. The tenure of the newly-nominated chairpersons is two years. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cleared these names. It may be mentioned here that recently the government-appointed three chairpersons. Those, who aspired for MLC seats and failed to get a chance were given nominated posts. The government is expected to announce more nominated posts in the coming days.

