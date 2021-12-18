STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana paddy procurement: TRS to seek clarity from Centre, stage protests across state

The TRS is also contemplating launching a “one crore signature campaign” against the BJP government.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the party’s extended committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Dec 17, 2021

Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the party's extended committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Dec 17, 2021.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS has decided to intensify its fight against the BJP. A party delegation will leave for Delhi on Saturday and meet Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal to know the Centre’s stand on procurement of Kharif rice from Telangana and its target for the upcoming season. 

The TRS cadre will also stage protests against the “anti-farmer” attitude of the BJP-led Central government in all villages across the State on December 20. These decisions were taken at the party’s extended committee meeting held under the chairmanship of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. The TRS is also contemplating launching a “one crore signature campaign” against the BJP government. 

The TRS delegation, which will leave for Delhi on Saturday, will comprise Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao and Ministers S Niranjan Reddy (Agriculutre), Gangula Kamalakar (Civil Supplies), V Prasanth Reddy (R&B), G Jagadish Reddy (Energy), E Dayakar Rao (Panchayat Raj) and Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Transport). The team, if possible, will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Centre fixed a target of 40 lakh tonnes of rice for Kharif marketing season. But, farmers raised paddy in around 62 lakh acres. We have already procured 50 lakh tonnes of paddy till yesterday. The paddy purchases will cross 60 lakh tonnes in one or two days. When the paddy output is expected to be 1.3 crore tonnes in the just-concluded Kharif season, the Centre assured to procure only 60 lakh tonnes of paddy (40 lakh tonnes of rice). What about the remaining paddy produced in the State?” Niranjan Reddy asked. 

He said that the TRS delegation would seek clarity on the issue as the Centre repeatedly said that it would procure entire raw rice. The Agriculture Minister said that the meeting also decided to organise protest rallies and meetings in all villages on Monday. “The protests would continue in phases against the ‘anti-farmer policies’ of the BJP government,” he said. Earlier during the meeting, the Chief Minister spoke about the decision to continue with the Rythu Bandhu scheme. 

“I am committed to my statement made in the Assembly that Rythu Bandhu will continue as long as I am alive,” Rao said. Meanwhile, Niranjan Reddy said: “The agriculture officials made some suggestions on the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu, which were rejected outright by the Chief Minister.”

No going back on Dalit Bandhu

The Chief Minister said that there is no going back on Dalit Bandhu scheme and it would be implemented in the State. Rao said that the party’s State committee would be constituted in a week’s time and said he would take the responsibility to ensure that all the MLAs are re-elected to the Assembly in the next elections. Asking the MLAs not to remain silent and fight against the BJP, he said: “If you keep mum, you are going to lose.”

KCR wishes newly elected MLCs 

During the meeting, the Chief Minister felicitated and congratulated the newly elected MLCs. He said that patience was required in politics. “MC Kotireddy, who is elected from Local Authorities Segment, has patience and finally he has been sent to the Council. All the leaders should follow that,” he said.

