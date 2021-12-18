Telangana state government at the forefront of blockchain technology: Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After successfully launching and supporting eight innovative startups in the first edition of the T-Block Accelerator, the Telangana Blockchain District, anchored by the Government of Telangana and crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber, on Friday, announced the launch of India Blockchain Accelerator. The second edition of the accelerator programme is aimed at empowering the blockchain startup ecosystem and sustaining its commitment to foster the creation of ‘Blockchain Ecosystem of the future’ in India.

Launched in partnership with Lumos Labs, a technology innovation management firm with expertise in running blockchain-based open innovation programs in India, this accelerator will aim at supporting and equipping innovative deeptech blockchain startups with expert guidance and government accreditation.

With this accelerator, the State government aims to further their commitment to make Telangana the ‘Blockchain Capital of the World’ and enable futuristic startups to take their technologies to the next step, the press release said. Through this initiative, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to augment the creation of a formative ecosystem that will empower startups to solve tough business problems. The government will help provide the required regulatory framework to enable and promote blockchain growth. This industry has seen enormous growth in recent years and is steadily penetrating mainstream markets as well.