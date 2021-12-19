Bandi Sanjay announces 24-hour dharna on Dec 27 to press for job notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday announced a 24-hour dharna at Indira Park on December 27, to exert pressure on the State government to issue notifications for all the vacant positions in various Departments.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Hyderabad on Saturday, he suspected that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to delay issuing notifications by bringing GO 317, which he alleged has left government employees across the state in limbo.

“Clause 3 of the Presidential Order issued on August 30, 2018, clearly states that it would have to be implemented within 36 months. At the time, the Chief Minister had claimed that it was his persistent efforts that had prompted the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to get that order passed. He didn’t do anything for three years and now he brought this GO 317 to divert attention,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He said that the ‘Tughlak’ decisions being taken by the Chief Minister were leaving lakhs of employees, teachers and unemployed youth worried about their future. “I wonder how some employees' unions and their leaders are not questioning the State government on GO 317,” the BJP MP said.

“As per Biswal Committee report, there are 1,92,000 vacancies in the State. The TSPSC has received about 24 lakh applications for government jobs (excluding corporation jobs). Did you ever issue notification for Group-I or DSC till now?” Sanjay questioned the Chief Minister.

He said that in the absence of service rules being framed if government employees were transferred, legal issues would arise in the future.

“There was a time when people used to migrate for work. Now people are being forced to migrate after getting the job,” Sanjay observed, pointing out how employees taking care of their parents and families were being made to shift to other districts as per GO 317.