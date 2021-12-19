STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dinner left over? Call this Karimnagar old age home to feed the needy

Members of the Veerabrahmendra Old Age Home and Orphanage would arrive at your doorstep in the blink of an eye, collect the leftover food, and distribute it among those in need.

Old people at the Veerabrahmendra Old Age Home and Orphanage

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though we all have been taught that there are millions of people in this world who struggle to eat even once a day, most of us still don’t think twice before wasting food, especially during functions and parties.

Hence, next time you see any caterer or event manager trying to throw the remaining food away, do not turn a blind eye; kindly stop them immediately and contact Veerabrahmendra Old Age Home and Orphanage in Karimnagar town by dialling 9949914242. The members of the organisation would arrive at your doorstep in the blink of an eye, collect the leftover food, and distribute it among those in need.

Veera Madhav, the founder of the organisation, has been working tirelessly for the past 17 years to ensure that no person in distress goes to sleep with an empty stomach.

The old age home and orphanage functions from one of Madhav’s buildings at the housing board colony on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. He has been running the centre with the help of donors and philanthropists.

In the meantime, Madhav learnt that several caterers and event managers were throwing leftover food away after functions such as marriages or parties organised at hotels and banquet halls.

He soon started approaching the organisers of such events, urging them to donate leftover food so that they can feed the needy. Now, several people have come forward lending a helping hand to Madhav in his selfless deed to feed orphans and elderly persons.

Recently, a retired government employee named Donthula Shankaraiah too joined Madhav by providing financial assistance to purchase a pick-up van to go to various places and collect excess food. 

Madhav has also entered into a deal with various event organisers in the town who contact him when there is food left over after the programmes hosted by them.

