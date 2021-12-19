STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad International Airport ties up with 3 more cab operators

The decision comes in light of complaints of limited availability of Ola and Uber cabs. 

Published: 19th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With complaints of limited availability of cabs increasing, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities have now partnered with three more cab service operators. The decision comes in light of complaints of the limited availability of Ola and Uber cabs. 

The airport authorities on Saturday informed that to ensure the availability of adequate cabs for passengers, three more cab service operators CHOIS, 4 Wheels and Quick Ride have been facilitated to operate from the airport. 

“Arranging an adequate number of cabs on their platform is the primary responsibility of cab service providers like Ola and Uber. We have taken up issues with both the service operators and three more cab service operators have been facilitated to operate from the airport. In the past few days, the number of Pushpak bus services to the airport have also increased,” the airport authorities informed. 

They said that due to a decrease in the number of international passengers arriving in the city owing to Covid guidelines, the cab service providers may be operating at reduced capacity, especially late at night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad International Airport Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad airport cab operators
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp