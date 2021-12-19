Hyderabad International Airport ties up with 3 more cab operators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With complaints of limited availability of cabs increasing, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities have now partnered with three more cab service operators. The decision comes in light of complaints of the limited availability of Ola and Uber cabs.

The airport authorities on Saturday informed that to ensure the availability of adequate cabs for passengers, three more cab service operators CHOIS, 4 Wheels and Quick Ride have been facilitated to operate from the airport.

“Arranging an adequate number of cabs on their platform is the primary responsibility of cab service providers like Ola and Uber. We have taken up issues with both the service operators and three more cab service operators have been facilitated to operate from the airport. In the past few days, the number of Pushpak bus services to the airport have also increased,” the airport authorities informed.

They said that due to a decrease in the number of international passengers arriving in the city owing to Covid guidelines, the cab service providers may be operating at reduced capacity, especially late at night.