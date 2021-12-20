STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR inciting violence against BJP: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

He appealed to the people of Telangana to show their courage in fighting against the dynastic politics of TRS and not to be provoked by hateful speech of the Chief Minister.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for his recent statements which he said were inciting the people to resort to violence against BJP workers, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that situation is such that the people were getting scared listening to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Reddy said that Rao was cheating and misguiding farmers by creating an issue out of nothing, with the intention of diverting the attention of the people from Huzurabad by-election loss. 

He appealed to the people of Telangana to show their courage in fighting against the dynastic politics of TRS and not to be provoked by hateful speech of the Chief Minister.

“By holding dharna at Indira Park with his family members and Ministers, Rao has himself made the farmers aware of the fact that it is the Centre which has been declaring the minimum support price and procuring paddy from them and not the State government,” Reddy said.

On Rao accusing the BJP of inciting communal violence, Reddy said there were no communal riots, terrorist activities, bomb blasts and curfews under the NDA rule. He said that the Chief Minister lacked the moral right to talk about communal politics, while having MIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi by his side. 

He also took strong objection to Rao criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving more importance to Kashi, when there were religious places across the country.

“Lakhs of devotees from Telangana and southern states visit Kashi every day. People wish to go on pilgrimage to Kashi at least once in their lives,” Reddy pointed out.

He also responded to IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao’s tweets on merging Secunderabad Cantonment Board with GHMC, by advising the ruling party to first work on repairing the roads in Malkajgiri, Jeedimetla and LB Nagar before talking about Cantonment roads.

Reddy stated that though the deadline for Kharif’s procurement of paddy was December 31, the Centre would be buying any additional stocks left to be procured even after that date.

Kishan asked to push for cut in GST on textiles

Representatives of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations on Sunday requested Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to use his goodwill and get the Union Finance Ministry to roll back GST on textiles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Kishan Reddy assured the delegation that he would put his best efforts and would personally pursue the issue with the Finance Minister, as textile was a general commodity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Reddy Telangana government paddy procurement Dynastic politics Telangana CM KCR
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp