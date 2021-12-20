KCR inciting violence against BJP: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for his recent statements which he said were inciting the people to resort to violence against BJP workers, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that situation is such that the people were getting scared listening to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Reddy said that Rao was cheating and misguiding farmers by creating an issue out of nothing, with the intention of diverting the attention of the people from Huzurabad by-election loss.

He appealed to the people of Telangana to show their courage in fighting against the dynastic politics of TRS and not to be provoked by hateful speech of the Chief Minister.

“By holding dharna at Indira Park with his family members and Ministers, Rao has himself made the farmers aware of the fact that it is the Centre which has been declaring the minimum support price and procuring paddy from them and not the State government,” Reddy said.

On Rao accusing the BJP of inciting communal violence, Reddy said there were no communal riots, terrorist activities, bomb blasts and curfews under the NDA rule. He said that the Chief Minister lacked the moral right to talk about communal politics, while having MIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi by his side.

He also took strong objection to Rao criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving more importance to Kashi, when there were religious places across the country.

“Lakhs of devotees from Telangana and southern states visit Kashi every day. People wish to go on pilgrimage to Kashi at least once in their lives,” Reddy pointed out.

He also responded to IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao’s tweets on merging Secunderabad Cantonment Board with GHMC, by advising the ruling party to first work on repairing the roads in Malkajgiri, Jeedimetla and LB Nagar before talking about Cantonment roads.

Reddy stated that though the deadline for Kharif’s procurement of paddy was December 31, the Centre would be buying any additional stocks left to be procured even after that date.

Kishan asked to push for cut in GST on textiles

Representatives of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations on Sunday requested Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to use his goodwill and get the Union Finance Ministry to roll back GST on textiles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Kishan Reddy assured the delegation that he would put his best efforts and would personally pursue the issue with the Finance Minister, as textile was a general commodity.