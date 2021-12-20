Private students eligible for Telangana Intermediate exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate Education on Sunday informed that exemption from attendance will be considered for private candidates (excluding college studies) to appear for the examinations to be held in March 2022 in combination with Arts and Humanities subjects. The proposed fee for granting the exemption is Rs 500.

Applications can be submitted online up to January 5 and up to January 18 with an additional late fee of Rs 200. Candidates who have one year or two years gap after completing SSC are eligible to appear in the first and second-year exams in March 2022. The BIE made it clear that incomplete applications would be rejected.