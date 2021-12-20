Revanth Reddy: Do ‘justice’ to Inter students 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the State government for the row over the Intermediate first year results and the resultant suicides due to despair, anger and protests by student unions, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded ‘justice’ for the students considering the post-pandemic scenario.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy referred to 51 per cent of the students failing to clear the first year exams and lashed out at the Board of Intermediate for its “inept handling of the examinations.

He urged the State government to take the opinion of experts and take steps to mitigate the issue. Besides this, he urged the government to set up counseling centres to ensure that no more students resort to extreme steps unlike in 2019 when some 23 students committed suicide.