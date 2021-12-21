All South Central Railway stations to get WiFi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Indian Railways’ digital inclusion initiative, the South Central Railway (SCR) extended the high-speed WiFi facility to 588 stations. All the stations except the ‘halt stations’ under the SCR zone will now allow users to connect to high-speed Internet.

According to SCR officials, the entire network is now covered with Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). The 588 stations include 30 major Non-Suburban Grade stations (NSG1, NSG2 and NSG3 category) and 558 medium and small stations.

The WiFi will be free for the first 30 minutes of usage every day at 1 mbps speed, after which users will have to extend the same by paying nominal charges.