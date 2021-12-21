STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All South Central Railway stations to get WiFi

All the stations except the ‘halt stations’ under the SCR zone will now allow users to connect to high-speed Internet.

Representative image of passengers waiting for their train at Tambaram station. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Indian Railways’ digital inclusion initiative, the South Central Railway (SCR) extended the high-speed WiFi facility to 588 stations. All the stations except the ‘halt stations’ under the SCR zone will now allow users to connect to high-speed Internet.

According to SCR officials, the entire network is now covered with Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). The 588 stations include 30 major Non-Suburban Grade stations (NSG1, NSG2 and NSG3 category) and 558 medium and small stations. 

The WiFi will be free for the first 30 minutes of usage every day at 1 mbps speed, after which users will have to extend the same by paying nominal charges.

