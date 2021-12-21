STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold union polls: RTC Joint Action Committee to TSRTC chief

Comparing with the SCCL, the leaders questioned the delay in recognising the RTC Unions.

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the statements of TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, who said there was no need for Union Elections, RTC JAC (joint action committee), which has remained inactive for the past few months, took exception to his comments and has decided to pitch for elections. 

Cautioning the TSRTC chairman that the JAC would take up an agitational path, JAC leaders K Raji Reddy, K Hanumanthu, V S Rao and P Kamal Reddy, in a media statement, urged the government to implement Trade Union Act, 1926. 

Comparing with the SCCL, the leaders questioned the delay in recognising the RTC Unions. They reminded that it was on December 1, 2019, that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced postponement of the process and promised to conduct the elections after two years.

