Krishna River Management Board to discuss drinking water supply to Chennai

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will meet on December 23 to discuss drinking water supply and also augmenting the supply to Chennai. The meeting, with the officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, will be held through a video conference, said KRMB member secretary DM Raipure.

According to official sources, as per the agreement, eight tmcft water was to be delivered to AP-TN border during the period from July to October, 2021. However, only 5.080 tmcft was delivered as on October 23. In the upcoming meeting, the plan for releasing the balance water will be worked out.

Further, the operation rules for TGP system to ensure supply of 12 tmcft during 2021-22 to meet drinking water requirements of Chennai will be finalised. During the last KRMB meeting in January, 2021, Tamil Nadu officials had requested for access to real time data acquisition system of Srisailam, Velugodu, Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs. At that time, the KRMB chairman said he would welcome such a mechanism.