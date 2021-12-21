STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana electricity regulatory commission gives Discoms a week to file tariff slabs

On Monday, the Discoms sought ten more days from TSERC to file the proposals, but the ERC gave them only a week.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) gave one more week to Discoms to file tariff proposals for 2021-22. 

On Monday, the Discoms sought ten more days from TSERC to file the proposals, but the ERC gave them only a week. The Discoms have already filed aggregate annual requirements. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy recently held meetings and opined there was no other option but to hike the tariff.

TAGS
Telangana electricity commission TSERC T Harish Rao Telangana discom
