Telangana electricity regulatory commission gives Discoms a week to file tariff slabs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) gave one more week to Discoms to file tariff proposals for 2021-22.

On Monday, the Discoms sought ten more days from TSERC to file the proposals, but the ERC gave them only a week. The Discoms have already filed aggregate annual requirements. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy recently held meetings and opined there was no other option but to hike the tariff.