Telangana's Sircilla sees first case of Covid's Omicron variant

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Rajanna-Sircilla district reported its case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Monday, December 20, 2021. It was detected in Pitla Chandram, who recently returned to the district from Dubai. The patient had visited Yellareddypet and Sircilla towns to meet relatives and friends since his return.

Health officials in the district received the patient’s genome sequencing report from State officials on Monday, after which he was shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. District administration and health officials are on alert and are tracking individuals who came into contact with Chandram. They have advised his family members to self-isolate themselves, Pothagal Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer Dr Sanjeeva Reddy told the media.

Chandram returned from Dubai on December 16. A sample was collected from him at Hyderabad airport. After he was confired to be infected with the Omicron variant, health officials reached Gudem from Hyderabad and shifted him to KIMS.