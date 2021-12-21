STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Sircilla sees first case of Covid's Omicron variant

The patient had visited Yellareddypet and Sircilla towns to meet relatives and friends since his return. 

Published: 21st December 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Rajanna-Sircilla district reported its case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Monday, December 20, 2021. It was detected in Pitla Chandram, who recently returned to the district from Dubai. The patient had visited Yellareddypet and Sircilla towns to meet relatives and friends since his return. 

Health officials in the district received the patient’s genome sequencing report from State officials on Monday, after which he was shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. District administration and health officials are on alert and are tracking individuals who came into contact with Chandram. They have advised his family members to self-isolate themselves, Pothagal Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer Dr Sanjeeva Reddy told the media.

Chandram returned from Dubai on December 16. A sample was collected from him at Hyderabad airport. After he was confired to be infected with the Omicron variant, health officials reached Gudem from Hyderabad and shifted him to KIMS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Telangana Omicron Rajanna Sircilla
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp