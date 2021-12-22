STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

At Christmas fete, Telangana CM KCR prays for safety of all 

On the occasion, clothes were gifted on behalf of State government to children and the poor. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over gifts to children during the Christmas celebrations hosted by the government in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dec 21

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over gifts to children during the Christmas celebrations hosted by the government in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dec 21.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday promised that long as the TRS is in power in Telangana, it would protect the interests of everyone and every single citizen would be safe in the State. Addressing a large number of Christians who gathered at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the State government on Tuesday, Rao prayed for the safety of every citizen in Telangana. “It is the responsibility of the government to safeguard all communities and ensure that there are no attacks on anybody,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that India is the most diverse country on the globe and every festival is celebrated here. “We people here enjoy Christmas, Dasara, Diwali and Ramzan. We are all happy to celebrate Christmas and hope that Covid-19 does not disturb our lives,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, clothes were gifted on behalf of the state government to children and the poor. Grand arrangements were in place for the celebrations, in which thousands of people took part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government christmas celebrations Telangana CM KCR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp