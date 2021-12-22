At Christmas fete, Telangana CM KCR prays for safety of all 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday promised that long as the TRS is in power in Telangana, it would protect the interests of everyone and every single citizen would be safe in the State. Addressing a large number of Christians who gathered at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the State government on Tuesday, Rao prayed for the safety of every citizen in Telangana. “It is the responsibility of the government to safeguard all communities and ensure that there are no attacks on anybody,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that India is the most diverse country on the globe and every festival is celebrated here. “We people here enjoy Christmas, Dasara, Diwali and Ramzan. We are all happy to celebrate Christmas and hope that Covid-19 does not disturb our lives,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, clothes were gifted on behalf of the state government to children and the poor. Grand arrangements were in place for the celebrations, in which thousands of people took part.