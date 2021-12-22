Court orders malls, stores not to charge for carry bags

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going forward, there is no need to pay for carry bags at malls and other departmental stores. Consumers have been paying anywhere between Rs 3 and Rs 15 to buy a carry bag to keep the goods they purchase.

While disposing of a petition filed by Akash Kumar, stating that he was charged Rs 3.50 by D’Mart, Hydernagar for a carry bag after he made purchases worth Rs 602 in May 2019, the Hyderabad Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) gave the direction that no payment is required for the supply of a carry bag.

The petitioner argued that since the bag had the logo of D’Mart, it was not fair on the part of retail company to charge for the carry bag. While delivering the order, the commission referred to the amendment made to the plastic management rules in 2018, which laid down that the plastic carry bags should be given to the consumers free of cost.

The commission also asked D’Mart to pay Rs 1,000 compensation to the consumer and return Rs 3.5 it had collected from him besides paying Rs 1,000 to the commission. While giving D’Mart 45 days’ time to comply with the order, the commission said the retailer would also have to pay 18 per cent interest if it fails to do so.