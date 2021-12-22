STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Court orders malls, stores not to charge for carry bags

The petitioner argued that since the bag had the logo of D’Mart, it was not fair on the part of retail company to charge for the carry bag.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic carry bags. | vinay madapu

Image used for representational purpose only. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going forward, there is no need to pay for carry bags at malls and other departmental stores. Consumers have been paying anywhere between Rs 3 and Rs 15 to buy a carry bag to keep the goods they purchase. 

While disposing of a petition filed by Akash Kumar, stating that he was charged Rs 3.50 by D’Mart, Hydernagar for a carry bag after he made purchases worth Rs 602 in May 2019, the Hyderabad Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) gave the direction that no payment is required for the supply of a carry bag. 

The petitioner argued that since the bag had the logo of D’Mart, it was not fair on the part of retail company to charge for the carry bag. While delivering the order, the commission referred to the amendment made to the plastic management rules in 2018, which laid down that the plastic carry bags should be given to the consumers free of cost. 

The commission also asked D’Mart to pay Rs 1,000 compensation to the consumer and return Rs 3.5 it had collected from him besides paying Rs 1,000 to the commission. While giving D’Mart 45 days’ time to comply with the order, the commission said the retailer would also have to pay 18 per cent interest if it fails to do so.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carry bag Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Carry bag charges
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp