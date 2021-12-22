Learning gaps stressed out schoolkids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several school students across several states have expressed their difficulty in coping up with studies for the year 2020-21. They have also said that their confidence levels had taken a hit. A majority of students said they needed special classes to cover the learning loss and gaps, according to a national survey on learning loss in school education during the pandemic. The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) conducted the survey along with Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRASMA) and it was released in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted among 1,502 students in urban/semi-urban/rural schools across 17 states, including Telangana. “Around 44.6 per cent of students stated a clear difficulty in coping with the present class in 2020-21. Another 45.1 per cent of the students expressed their desire for special classes. The Covid-19 pandemic impact on students is evident as 42.3 per cent of the total respondents reported that they went through stress, tension and anxiety. Also, long confinement at home revealed a stressed home environment in every fourth student. A whopping 85.8 per cent of the respondent students said they prefer activity and project-based learning. The expression of intent for this type of learning is seen across all zones including the rural,” the survey report stated.

TRASMA state president Y Shekhar Rao was also present. After releasing the report, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar opined that the year 2022-23 would be better for students to cope up with the learning loss. He said that there was a need to sensitise the students and parents, especially in rural areas, about the learning losses.