STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government deposits Rs 250 crore towards Dalit Bandhu in 4 mandals

These funds will be deposited in the District Scheduled Castes Service Cooperative Development Society of respective districts.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday deposited Rs 250 crore into the accounts of district collectors concerned for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in four mandals.

The government released Rs 50 crore for Tirumalagiri mandal in Suryapet district, Rs 100 crore for Chintakani mandal in Khammam district, Rs 50 crore for Charagonda mandal in Nagarkurnool district and Rs 50 crore for Nizamsagar mandal in Kamareddy district. These funds will be deposited in the District Scheduled Castes Service Cooperative Development Society of respective districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Dalit Bandhu scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp