Telangana government deposits Rs 250 crore towards Dalit Bandhu in 4 mandals
These funds will be deposited in the District Scheduled Castes Service Cooperative Development Society of respective districts.
Published: 22nd December 2021 08:42 AM | Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:42 AM
HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday deposited Rs 250 crore into the accounts of district collectors concerned for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in four mandals.
The government released Rs 50 crore for Tirumalagiri mandal in Suryapet district, Rs 100 crore for Chintakani mandal in Khammam district, Rs 50 crore for Charagonda mandal in Nagarkurnool district and Rs 50 crore for Nizamsagar mandal in Kamareddy district. These funds will be deposited in the District Scheduled Castes Service Cooperative Development Society of respective districts.