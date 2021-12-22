Telangana Police wins OSPA award for contributing to security industry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police Department has won the India Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPA) award, acknowledging its contribution to the security industry and the wider community.

The second edition of the awards was announced for City-Wide Community CCTV implementation, under the category of Outstanding Police and Law Enforcement Initiatives.

“On behalf of Telangana State Police, we are glad to dedicate this award to all communities who have come forward with complete faith and trust in us,” stated a release.