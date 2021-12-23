14 fresh cases take Omicron tally to 38 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a steep rise in Omicron cases on Wednesday when 14 more cases of most virulent variant of Covid-19 were detected in the State. According to health officials, 12 of those cases were that of international passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from not “at-risk” countries while two were from “at-risk” nations. The number of Omicron cases has now gone up to 38 in the State.

The day also saw four more individuals testing positive for Covid-19 at the RGI Airport and their samples have now been sent for genome sequencing. Since December 1, around 63 individuals tested positive for Covid and 38 of them are infected with Omicron.

It may be recalled that 31 out of 38 infections are of individuals from countries not categorised as “at-risk” and tested positive through random sampling of two per cent of travellers.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 182 Covid-19 cases and 196 recoveries on Wednesday. The day also saw one Covid death.