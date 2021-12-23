STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

14 fresh cases take Omicron tally to 38 in Telangana

The day also saw four more individuals testing positive for Covid-19 at the RGI Airport and their samples have now been sent for genome sequencing.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a steep rise in Omicron cases on Wednesday when 14 more cases of most virulent variant of Covid-19 were detected in the State. According to health officials, 12 of those cases were that of international passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from not “at-risk” countries while two were from “at-risk” nations. The number of Omicron cases has now gone up to 38 in the State.

The day also saw four more individuals testing positive for Covid-19 at the RGI Airport and their samples have now been sent for genome sequencing. Since December 1, around 63 individuals tested positive for Covid and 38 of them are infected with Omicron.

It may be recalled that 31 out of 38 infections are of individuals from countries not categorised as “at-risk” and tested positive through random sampling of two per cent of travellers. 

Meanwhile, the State recorded 182 Covid-19 cases and 196 recoveries on Wednesday. The day also saw one Covid death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Omicron cases Telangana Covid cases Telangana government RGIA Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp